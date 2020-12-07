FULTON – UPDATE DEC. 7 10:52 a.m. Four suspects that were detained have been arrested in connection to numerous charges.
According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, Martin Jason, Cameron Jackson, Quentin Reed, and Sammy Jackson have been arrested on numerous counts including unlawful use of a weapon, assault, property damage and endangering the welfare of a child.
All suspects have been taken to the Callaway County Jail on a no bond status pending a judge's status.
The investigation is still on going and further charges may be pending.
ORIGINAL-- One person has been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in Fulton on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of Jefferson Street at approximately 1:28 p.m., according to the Fulton Police Department.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers said they have detained four subjects for questioning on the incident.
This was the second shooting to take place on Sunday after shots were fired shortly before 8 a.m.
Officers said they did not find any suspects at the time of the shooting. But, discovered damaged property at the scene.
According to the police department, there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.