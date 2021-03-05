COLUMBIA- A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for the Feb. 15 murder of Jakob Cole.
Tyreese Orlando Perkins was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's deputies just after noon on Thursday. He was arrested for first degree murder and is currently waiting to be formally charged in the Boone County Jail.
Cole, also 19, was shot multiple times in the 4700 block of West Millbrook Drive, just outside city of Columbia limits on Feb. 15. Officers arrived around 7:45 p.m. after Boone County Joint Communications received numerous calls regarding gunshots being heard in the Georgetown subdivision.
He was transported to University Hospital and succumbed to his injuries around 8:36 p.m.
According to the probable cause statement, witnesses said Cole and Perkins had a dispute over $40. Witnesses also stated Cole was supposed to meet with Perkins at the crime scene for a "physical confrontation to settle their dispute." Cole lived about two houses down from the crime scene.
On Feb. 16, Perkins was brought in for questioning. He stated there was indeed a dispute over $40 but said he was not present when shots were fired and that he did not hear or see anyone being shot.
Cole's phone was taken and examined for evidence. A Snapchat video was sent to his phone minutes before he was murdered. It was dark, but the detective said he was able to see Perkin's vehicle and the surrounding area of the crime scene. The detective said the person in the video sounded like Perkins. In the video, Perkins can be heard repeating, "Where ya at?"
Additional surveillance video from the crime scene area was discovered. It showed Perkins making the Snapchat video that was sent to Cole's phone minutes before Cole was shot, which proved Perkins was lying. Shortly after the video was sent, the surveillance video shows Cole walking toward the crime scene area from his residence.
The surveillance video showed Cole walked to the front door of the crime scene residence, then backed away slowly and moved toward Perkin's car, which was parked on the street. Someone quickly exited the passenger side of Perkin's vehicle and immediately shot Cole from behind. Cole fell and did not move from the ground. The gunman then shot him two more times, as Perkins exited the residence, ran past Cole and toward the vehicle.
Both the gunman and Perkins entered the vehicle and drove away from the area, while Cole remained on the driveway, motionless.
As of Friday, Perkins was being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
The investigation into the murder of Cole is ongoing. Any further arrests or pending charges will be announced as appropriate. Anyone with information about the murder is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's office at 573-442-6131 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.