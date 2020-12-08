COLUMBIA - A suspect has been arrested in the Friday morning incident that resulted in one person sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Anthony D. Jones, 44, on Tuesday According to a Tuesday news release, Jones was arrested for assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon and remanded to the Boone County Jail.
According to a Friday news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a home on Greeley Drive around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired incident.
When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old male with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot, according to the release. The victim was taken to a hospital.
Police are investigating and do not currently have any suspect information, according to the release from the Columbia Police Department.
This is an ongoing story and KOMU 8 will continue to update it when more information becomes available.