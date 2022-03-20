BOONE COUNTY – Boone County Fire Protection crews have recovered a body at Finger Lakes State Park just north of Columbia, according to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
Emergency personnel are preparing water rafts for a suspected search and rescue operation, pending investigation. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W9bIqKIexx— Avery Grosvenor (@GrosvenorAvery) March 20, 2022
The Boone County Sheriff's Office identified the body as Angie Rice, 45, who was reported missing in December 2021, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.
Crews received a call that a body was visible in the water Sunday afternoon from someone hiking near Rocky Fork Conservation area.
Fire Protection crews and Boone County Sheriff's Department deputies were searching in one of the strip pits of the Finger Lakes.
Recovery crews have been on the scene since 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The investigation into the disappearance of Rice and her death is ongoing.
Rice’s body has been turned over to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. Watch KOMU 8 News at 10 for the latest updates.