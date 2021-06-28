UPDATE, 11:15 p.m.: The Boone County Electric outage is currently affecting 74 customers, spread across three outages.
All three outages all occurred around or after 9:30 p.m., and the largest of the three outages had a crew assigned, as of 11:15 p.m.
Seventy affected customers reside within the 65202 zip code. Two reside in 65243, one in 65257 and one in 65284.
BOONE COUNTY — A power outage in Boone County is currently affecting over 1,000 Boone Electric customers, according to the company's outage map.
Currently, a substation is showing an outage that is affecting over 700 people. The cause of the outage has not been determined yet but crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/8V7PYBOzaA— Boone Electric Cooperative (@BooneElectric) June 29, 2021
As of 9:30 p.m., 1,066 customers were affected by a total of 7 outages. The largest outage, off of Highway 63 near Prathersville, affects over 500 people. It began at 7:02 p.m., and a crew has been dispatched to the site.
Boone Electric crews located the cause of the first outage but must create a slightly larger outage in order to fix it, for safety purposes.
***Update at 8:50 p.m.***Crews have located the cause of the first outage but in order to fix it, they will have to make a slightly larger outage for a short period of time. This is for safety. Thank you for your patience & understanding as our crews work during this rainy night— Boone Electric Cooperative (@BooneElectric) June 29, 2021
The other outages each affect one to 10 customers. Two of the smaller outages have crews on the scene.
Seven affected customers are in the 65201 zip code, and 1055 others reside in the 65202 area. A few customers are in other zip codes.
The cause of the overarching outage has not been identified.