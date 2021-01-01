UPDATE - The City of Centralia has completed connections to all known outages in the city, according to the city's Facebook page.
The City of Centralia experienced a city-wide power outage due to inclement weather.
The power outage was reported on the city's Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. In the post the city says most of the issues are caused by tree limbs breaking due to the ice.
According to the city's Facebook page, the majority of the city's power outages have been fixed.
The City of Centralia is asking residents to call the Centralia Police Department non-emergency number (573) 682-2132 if there are other power outages or downed power lines.