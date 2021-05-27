CLAY COUNTY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Amanda Montgomery and her children Daisy and Jacob have been located in Camden County and are safe.
#UPDATE 🚨 Amanda, Jacob, and Daisy Montgomery have been located safe by authorities in Camden County, Missouri.Thanks to everyone for sharing and providing info! https://t.co/WsyP6yGUJt— Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) May 27, 2021
Previously, Amanda and her two children had not been seen or heard from since May 9.
The family was reportedly traveling to a location in Camdenton, Missouri but never arrived. According to the Sheriff's Office they were possibly driving a dark gray Ford Escape with a Missouri license that read "JF6-N6W".