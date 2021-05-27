CLAY COUNTY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Amanda Montgomery and her children Daisy and Jacob have been located in Camden County and are safe. 

Previously, Amanda and her two children had not been seen or heard from since May 9. 

The family was reportedly traveling to a location in Camdenton, Missouri but never arrived. According to the Sheriff's Office they were possibly driving a dark gray Ford Escape with a Missouri license that read "JF6-N6W". 