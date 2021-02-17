COLUMBIA - One eastbound lane is open on Interstate 70 near Stadium Boulevard after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Columbia Fire Department tweeted all fire and EMS crews cleared the scene around 11:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
All fire and EMS units are clear of I-70 @ Stadium Blvd. Law enforcement has opened one eastbound lane.— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) February 17, 2021
A vehicle accident on highway Interstate 70 near Stadium Boulevard is caused multiple lane closures on Monday morning.
KOMU 8 crews on the scene reported traffic was stalled going eastbound on I-70. Crews worked to pull two cars out of a ditch on the highway.
I’m on scene at I-70 E and Stadium Blvd where there was an accident that stalled eastbound lanes. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BoVluxEoeu— Makenzie Kenny (@KennyMakenzie) February 17, 2021
Boone County Joint Communications first sent out an alert around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The alert is warning drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
Columbia Fire, along with Boone County fire and University EMS continue to work a multi-vehicle crash on I 70 eastbound at the Stadium Blvd. exit. Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/2vBud9Nbm1— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) February 17, 2021
[This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.]