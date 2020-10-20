COLUMBIA- The Columbia Holiday Inn Executive Center will see an ownership change, effective immediately, according to a Facebook post from previous owners Kathy and Edward Baker.
The post stated the couple allowed the lender to take possession of the hotel as of Friday.
Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau spokesperson Megan McConachie confirmed the transition Tuesday morning.
McConachie confirmed to KOMU 8 News that Driftwood Hospitality Management was named as manager of the Holiday Inn Executive Center Columbia Mall by LNR Properties.
Pete Korsos, Driftwood's Regional Director of Operations, said the company was "appointed specifically to stabilize the operation while positioning the hotel for future success."
Kathy Baker said in her Facebook post that since the start of the pandemic, the couple had 'lived at the hotel and fought to keep the business alive.'
The post also stated that they were 'unable to conduct business on a fair playing field because of the arbitrary restrictions placed on doing business in the city of Columbia.'
The Baker said the hotel was unable to generate enough revenue to pay bills.
Driftwood is operated out of North Palm Beach, Florida. It also owns manages Margaritaville Lake Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks and OYO Hotel in downtown St. Louis, among numerous other properties in the United States.
The executive center has 297 rooms, an executive level, indoor and outdoor pools and an onsite sports bar. It also hosts many local events, such as Columbia Values Diversity Breakfast and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.