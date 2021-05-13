COLUMBIA- Columbia Police arrested two additional suspects in relation to a shots fired incident on Monday night in the parking lot of Walmart on West Broadway.
Columbia residents Dequan Hughes, 21, and Gerrod Taylor, 20, were arrested Thursday on charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action.
Columbia resident DeAngelo D. Hughes, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.
All three suspects are in Boone County Jail custody.
Dequan Hughes and Taylor were issued warrants for their arrest on Wednesday, following further investigation of the incident.
Officials confirmed to KOMU 8 Monday night that no one had been hurt during the incident.
Contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.