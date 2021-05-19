COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Wednesday arrested two additional suspects in relation to the May 10 shots fired incident, which occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart on West Broadway.
In total, five suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident.
Columbia residents Mariquan M. Midgyett, 23, and Shaquail T. Midgyett, 20, were arrested for assault and other related charges.
Mariquan was arrested in Jefferson City with the assistance of the Jefferson City Police Department for fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace. Shaquail was arrested in Columbia for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Both suspects are being held in the Boone County Jail.
Officials confirmed to KOMU 8 News on May 10 that no one was hurt during the incident.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.