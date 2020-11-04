COLUMBIA-- UPDATE- 2:05 p.m.: MUPD reported a robbery near The Lofts at 308 S 9th Street Tuesday night.
The victim reported that two men approached him as he stood outside an apartment. One of the men punched the victim, and then proceeded to steal his cell phone before both suspects continued to walk on South Ninth Street.
MU Alert: Robbery near The Lofts, (308 S Ninth St,) . Stay away from or leave the area. Police are responding. Update to follow.— MU Alert (@MUalert) November 4, 2020
The suspects are described as two males in their 20s. One was said to have dreadlocks and the other was thought to be wearing jeans.
Both suspects left with the victim's cell phone, leaving no other injuries to be reported.
Contact CPD at 311 with any information regarding this robbery.
This is a developing story and KOMU 8 will update as we learn more.