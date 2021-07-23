COLUMBIA — Columbia Police located Marion V. Dallmeyer, the 78-year-old-woman who went missing, on Thursday evening.
At the time of the silver advisory, Dallmeyer was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of Zebra Drive by her son when she went for a walk.
Dallmeyer suffers from Alzheimer's disease. She is a white female with white hair and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with dark shorts.
Dallmeyer was last seen walking towards Rangeline Street.
Anyone that has information relating to her whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652.