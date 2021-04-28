COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 19-year-old Columbia woman for failing to stop for a school bus receiving/discharging students, resulting in the injury of a child.
Nancy Patricia Metz hit a 10-year-old student around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning while the student was boarding a CPS school bus. A portion of the car hit the child, but did not run the student over.
The incident happened near the 4000 block of South Ponderosa Street. According to an emailed statement from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the child who got hit fell to the ground, got up and limped to the bus for help.
The child is believed to have sustained minor injuries on the scene. The student was transported to seek medical treatment in a private owned vehicle, not an ambulance.
Statements from witnesses at the scene indicated the stop signs and stop arms of the school bus were out and flashing when the crash happened. The vehicle did not stop for the flashing lights or stop arm.
According to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, the car ran through the stop arm of the school bus and struck a student getting onto the bus. The child is safe and was taken to the hospital by his parents as a precaution.
Law enforcement officials arrived on the scene shortly after. The driver remained on the scene of the incident. CPS administrators, New Haven Elementary Schools and the school bus company were also on the scene.
The remaining students on the bus arrived at New Haven elementary safely afterwards. They were met by the school's counselor and administration. Baumstark said the students have joined their regular classroom for the school day.
Metz has posted bond since her arrest and has been released. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.