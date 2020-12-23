COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers responded to a trailer park off of New Haven Road in south Columbia on a report of a barricaded subject Wednesday afternoon.
At Woodstock Trailer Park off of New Haven Rd. CPD officials tell me a suspect has barricaded themself inside a home here, and has been in there the past 4 hours. Say they’re talking to the suspect now. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SMdVmGTt47— Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) December 23, 2020
CPD told KOMU 8 News that a suspect had barricaded himself inside a home at Woodstock Trailer Park.
According to a press release, CPD tried to conduct a traffic stop around 10:34 a.m. on a suspect who was known to have several felony warrants. The vehicle fled and officer engaged in a pursuit that began near 33 East Broadway.
Officers then arrested Douglas Antonio Lee, 42, around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lee was arrested for felony warrants for the charges of first degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
The department requested assistance from CPD SWAT BearCat, Crisis Negotiations Team, Vice Narcotics & Organized Crime Unit and Columbia Fire. A drone was also used to find the suspect.
No injuries occurred during the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.