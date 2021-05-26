UPDATE, 7:50 p.m.:
Columbia Police have identified the man killed by officers Wednesday in Columbia at the corner of Ash street and Stadium Boulevard.
James Sears, III, 38, was killed by police after CPD said he drew a firearm on officers in the parking lot of the Petro-Mart.
According to a news release, two officers shot Sears after he failed to comply with their verbal commands. They said he posed an immediate threat to officers and citizens in the area.
The news release said available video footage gave the department enough details to release preliminary observations.
Sears was being investigated by CPD for narcotics distribution and had an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation. He was known to be armed and dangerous, according to the department.
Officers said Sears received treatment on the scene and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Both Columbia police and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
Justin Renshaw, the fiancé of a Petro-Mart employee, arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting at 2:40 p.m.
"Thank god everyone including all the employees were safe," Renshaw said. "As far as I know all bystanders were safe. I know that we had some damage to a trash can that took a bullet and one of the cars that was at another pump took a bullet to a tire, but other than that everyone except the person that was shot is safe at the moment."
Sears next of kin has been notified of his death.
COLUMBIA − The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation after a Columbia Police officer shot and killed a suspect in a gas station parking lot.
A 38-year-old white male has been killed. The suspect had a warrant out for felony probation violation and was being investigated for drug sales. CPD told KOMU 8's Emily Spain that officers were attempting to make an arrest. The suspect was armed, according to Chief Jones, but the Chief did not answer questions regarding what led to the shooting.
On the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Columbia. Chief Jones confirms CPD officers shot and killed a 38y/o white male earlier this afternoon during an attempt to arrest him. pic.twitter.com/rKYzakYP9n— Emily Spain (@KOMUEmily) May 26, 2021
Ash Street at Stadium is currently closed.
During a briefing, Chief Jones said there will be two investigations. One will be conducted by MSHP and another will be conducted by CPD internal affairs.
The shooting took place around 2:40 p.m., according to officers at the scene. Boone County Joint Communications sent out a notice that the street was closed around 2:44 p.m.
KOMU 8 reporters at the scene have reported multiple Columbia Police vehicles. Missouri State Highway Patrol is also at the scene.
The Phillips 66/Petro Mart gas station at the corner of Stadium and Ash is totally marked off by police tape. There is an area marked by police tape inside the gas station parking lot, as well.
Chief Jones only read a prepared statement and did not answer any questions from reporters.