Car abduction
Jeffery L. Pitts

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says they have identified the male and female subjects that were involved in a suspicious incident around 11:47 a.m. Monday.

The department originally reported a possible abduction near Scott Boulevard and Chapel Hill Road. The original report says a man reportedly forced a woman into a gray SUV.

According to a news release, no one is in danger and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPs to remain anonymous. 

