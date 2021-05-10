COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says they have identified the male and female subjects that were involved in a suspicious incident around 11:47 a.m. Monday.
The department originally reported a possible abduction near Scott Boulevard and Chapel Hill Road. The original report says a man reportedly forced a woman into a gray SUV.
According to a news release, no one is in danger and no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPs to remain anonymous.