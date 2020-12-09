COLUMBIA- Columbia police closed Andy Drive between Holly Avenue and Thomas Drive due to a shots fired report on Tuesday afternoon.
CPD Sergeant Chris Boyle said police crews received the call around 4:10 p.m. At least two vehicles were involved with the incident, but left the scene quickly.
Boyle said there were witness reports that one person was hanging out of a car while shooting. During the initial investigation, officers found one home and four cars were hit by bullets, which also indicated shots were fired from both ways.
On Tuesday, Boyle said there was a report of a dark SUV leaving the scene. According to a Wednesday, Dec. 8 press release, CPD stopped the driver of the dark SUV and the driver was identified. There is no evidence to suggest the driver fired a weapon.
At this time, there is no suspect information, and no injuries reported.
Drivers should use an alternate route if headed into that area.
I’m outside of Andy Dr. where police have closed down the street due to an unknown “incident” updates to come on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IbPa2nrHj4— Lindley Faye (@LindleyFayeTV) December 8, 2020