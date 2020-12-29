COLUMBIA- UPDATE 3:05 P.M.: The Columbia Police Department has located a missing Hallsville man.
Soto was found safe and unharmed and is back with his caretakers.
ORIGINAL- The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Hallsville man.
Kevin Jonas Soto, 50, is a Black male who weighs approximately 270 pounds and is approximately 5'10.
He was last seen in the 2100 block of Forum Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He was wearing a black coat, a navy blue V-neck t-shirt and white tennis shoes. He was also seen carrying a black and red striped lunchbox and a Walmart bag.
Soto is known to have medical conditions that may put him in danger.
Anyone with information on Soto's whereabouts is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.