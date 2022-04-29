COLUMBIA − Police responded to a shots fired incident Thursday night at an apartment complex in Columbia, according to an MU Alert.

On Friday, CPD Public Information Specialist Christian Tabak told KOMU 8 they had made an arrest in the case.

Darrion M. Hill, 22, of Columbia, was arrested for harassment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The alert was sent around 6:03 p.m., which said CPD reported shots fired at/near Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard.

At least a dozen police vehicles were at The Domain apartment complex, according to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene.

A resident said they heard between five and 10 shots. 

There were no known injuries.

