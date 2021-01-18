COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools parents received an email last Thursday night regarding 'frequently asked questions' in reference to in-person instruction resuming Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The email said if a parent indicated that their child(ren) needs transportation to and/or from school, a route and bus were assigned. Find my bus route can help locate a route and/or bus.
Student Transportation of America (STA) notified Gentry Middle School that processing new sign-up bussing paperwork could take more than a week.
Until it finishes processing, parents will be responsible for transporting their student to and from school.
If parents electronically updated student's information over the summer using the CPS Parent Portal, then STA should have a bus routed for the student, the email from Gentry said.
Smithton Middle School and Hickman High School parent Sindal Rodriguez said she also received an email stating a different pickup location for her daughter, who attends Smithton Middle.
Rodriguez was told that her daughter would have to catch the bus outside of her neighborhood nearly half a mile away, but her high school student was still able to catch the bus at their regular stop.
“I also have my youngest child who is autistic, so it requires a lot of me toting him back and forth to therapy," Rodriguez said. "Having to figure out around his schedule to get them to school, for them to be able to attend school for two days out of the week, that’s what I was going to do so I didn’t have to fight with the bus company.”
After Rodriguez tried contacting STA for three days about her daughter’s new bus stop, they got back in touch with her Monday, Jan. 18.
“I emailed them about changing my daughter’s bus stop back to the original one in our neighborhood, and they just responded saying they changed it back," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said she avoided telling this information to her daughter because she didn’t want to add more stress to her new schedule.
KOMU 8 News reached out to CPS for clarification if this was the case for the whole district but has not heard back.
It is unclear if parents with a child in other schools in the district will have to transport their child the first week, if they didn’t sign up for bus transportation this past fall.
Families are still encouraged by CPS to provide their own transportation, if possible, to effectively reduce the number of students on the bus and to maintain social distancing.
For more answers on CPS' FAQs, click here.
KOMU 8 will update this story when we hear back from CPS.