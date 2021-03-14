BOONE COUNTY- A head-on collision left one person dead Friday evening.
One driver was identified as Tina Rains of Columbia, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was identified as Joseph Richards. Richards injuries were described as minor, and he refused medical treatment.
The crash closed down West Route K at South Old Plank Road just after 5 p.m. on Friday, according to Boone Count Joint Communications. No thru traffic was allowed.
Columbia Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F confirmed to a KOMU 8 reporter one person died in the two vehicle crash.
