Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at St. Charles. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Jefferson City. Moreau River near Jefferson City. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. Cuivre River near Troy. Meramec River near Arnold. Cuivre River at Old Monroe. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until late Wednesday evening. * At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 26.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Osage City on the Osage River may begin flooding from backwater. This is particularly true when the St. Thomas gage is above 11 feet. Also, the prison farm levee 7 to 10 miles north of Jefferson City will overtop near this stage. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 26.9 Sat 8 pm 28.9 27.0 22.5 20.1 15.7 &&