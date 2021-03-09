SEDALIA - A fire destroyed a Sedalia family business early Tuesday morning, along with the memories held inside.
Leobardo Martinez and Gabriela Galban, owners of Martinez Body Shop, got the call around 4:30 a.m. that their business was on fire. When they arrived shortly after, it was too late.
Ariana Martinez, daughter of the owners, remembers growing up in the shop. She said her parents built their business by word of mouth and positive customer reviews.
“I’m proud of what they’ve done because we were the first Hispanics to actually open a business here in Sedalia,” she said.
However, their journey did not come without obstacles.
“When my parents first opened this business, people would put signs on the building saying, ‘Go back to Mexico’ and ‘We don’t want Hispanics here,’” Martinez said.
Now, with their body shop left behind in a pile of debris, her family is without a source of income.
“This is the only way they buy me my clothes, my shoes, the only way I’m able to go to college, too," Martinez said.
In addition to the building, officials say 14 cars, an RV, two forklifts and a skid steer machine were destroyed in the fire.
Officials say they are investigating the cause, but say that will be difficult because of the extent of damage in the building. The fire department did not release any information about injuries.
The fire chief says off duty Sedalia firefighters were called in to help, and the department requested mutual aid from Pettis County Fire District. He says 45 firefighters and 13 trucks were on the scene.
Officials say a house nearby was damaged, and the roof of another nearby building was also on fire. Crews were able to put that fire out in about 20 minutes.
Officials say that building is a total loss.