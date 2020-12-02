BOONE COUNTY- The Columbia Police Department arrested one suspect Tuesday afternoon after the Boone County Sheriff's Department and local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Task Force attempted to pull over a vehicle as a part of a FBI investigation.
According to CPD's PIO officer Jeff Pitts, Ronald Dale Thornton III, 29, was arrested and taken into custody. Thornton was arrested for resisting arrest and for delivery of a controlled substance.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department and ATF Task Force attempted to stop Thornton's vehicle near 6400 block of West Highway 40 Tuesday around 8:50 a.m.
The detective with the Violent Crimes Task Force believed the vehicle's operator was a wanted person.
He refused to stop, which led to a short pursuit ending at a residence at the 8400 block of Trails West Drive. Thornton then fled into the house.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department and the ATF responded to the residence to assist.
After 17 minutes, Thornton exited the residence and was taken into custody.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department's and Columbia Police Department's SWAT teams carried out a search warrant.
It was quickly determined that he was not the wanted person the detective originally believed it to be.
Thornton is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $8,000 bond.