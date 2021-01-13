HALLSVILLE — A man rescued from a house fire near Hallsville last Tuesday died later at the hospital, firefighters confirmed.
The victim has been identified as Charles Dale Tolentino, 68, of Columbia.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Boone County Fire District have concluded their investigation. Investigators determined that an explosion preceded the fire and a propane leak could not be ruled out.
The fire occurred at 10100 North Hague Road on Jan. 5 shortly after 10 p.m.
The fire occurred at 10100 North Hague Road on Jan. 5 shortly after 10 p.m.
According to a news release, crews with the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Hague Road, south of Hallsville shortly after 10 p.m. They were told a man was trapped inside near the back door and couldn't open it.
Firefighters went in to the home through the back door and proceeded to search the home. They found a man unresponsive in a hallway on the home's upper level. Crews got him out and started CPR before taking him to University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
The house was damaged by fire and smoke throughout; the cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshal's Service is investigating.