COLUMBIA — A mobile home located at Woodstock Mobile Home Park off New Haven Rd. caught fire Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 8:18 p.m. Sunday.

Officials on the scene report a single occupant owner woke up to smoke and evacuated the house.

A dog trapped inside died in the fire.

Officials say the mobile home is a "total loss."

This is an ongoing investigation, check back to KOMU 8 for updates.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED