COLUMBIA — A mobile home located at Woodstock Mobile Home Park off New Haven Rd. caught fire Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 8:18 p.m. Sunday.
BCFPD on scene of a trailer fire at the Woodstock Trailer Park on New Haven. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/iqOEZrJjTw— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) January 11, 2021
Officials on the scene report a single occupant owner woke up to smoke and evacuated the house.
A dog trapped inside died in the fire.
Officials say the mobile home is a "total loss."
