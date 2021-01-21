FULTON- A Fulton house fire that left one person dead in Fulton has been ruled accidental.
Fire officials announced Thursday that they finished an investigation. In a news release, officials say "everything was ruled out with the exception of an over loaded electrical outlet."
James Morrison, 68, died at Fulton Medical Center from injuries related to the fire.
The Fulton Fire Department responded to a fire on the 800 block of Green Street in Fulton Monday, Jan. 18 around 2:30 a.m.
When the first fire crew arrived, there was smoke coming from a single story duplex.
Morrison was found with life threatening injuries and was transported to Fulton Medical Center to be treated. Fulton Police sent out an updated press release on Wednesday morning stating Morrison had died.