FULTON- A Fulton house fire has left one person dead from life threatening injuries.
James Morrison, 68, passed away at Fulton Medical Center from his injuries. The fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time.
The Fulton Fire Department responded to a fire on the 800 block of Green Street in Fulton Monday, Jan. 18 around 2:30 a.m.
When the first fire crew arrived, there was smoke coming from a single story duplex.
Morrison was found with life threatening injuries and was transported to Fulton Medical Center to be treated. Fulton Police sent out an updated press release on Wednesday morning stating Morrison had passed away.
The Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Police Department, and Missouri State Fire Marshals office are investigating the cause of the fire. Nothing has been found suspicious at this time.