BOONE COUNTY − As of 8:30 p.m., the 4700 block of Highway 124 west, near North Highway YY, in Boone County is back open after a crash Friday evening.

8:45 update

According to Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp, there were seven people in the car, including four minors. All seven people were taken to University Hospital by ambulance.

There were no other cars involved in the accident.

Original story

According to Boone County Fire District, crews are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident with multiple patients.

Both lanes are currently blocked on the Boone County road, according to Boone County Joint Communications.

KOMU 8 are at the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Head to KOMU.com/traffic for live updates.