BOONE COUNTY − As of 8:30 p.m., the 4700 block of Highway 124 west, near North Highway YY, in Boone County is back open after a crash Friday evening.
8:45 update
According to Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp, there were seven people in the car, including four minors. All seven people were taken to University Hospital by ambulance.
There were no other cars involved in the accident.
Original story
According to Boone County Fire District, crews are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident with multiple patients.
Boone County Fire District crews are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident on Highway 124 West in northern Boone County with multiple patients.— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) May 21, 2021
Both lanes are currently blocked on the Boone County road, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
BCJC: 4700-Blk W Hwy 124, near N Hwy YY, closed due to a vehicle collision. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) May 21, 2021
KOMU 8 are at the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.
I’m with @ljr8114 on the 4700 block of Missouri Highway 124 in Harrisburg where an accident has blocked all traffic in both directions. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Ikkvb2tZr0— Ethan Salm (@Ethan_Salm) May 22, 2021
The crash involved a brown SUV rolling over off the side of Highway 124 and into a ditch on the side of the road. There were 7 people in the vehicle. 4 of the passengers were minors. pic.twitter.com/c67CFQk8pU— Ethan Salm (@Ethan_Salm) May 22, 2021
4 people have been transported to University Hospital and the remaining 3 will be transported there shortly.— Ethan Salm (@Ethan_Salm) May 22, 2021
Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp told us that the road will remain closed until all emergency have cleared. He estimates that will be sometime in the next hour or so.— Ethan Salm (@Ethan_Salm) May 22, 2021
Crews are working on removing the vehicle now. pic.twitter.com/g4cyLfPQN4— Ethan Salm (@Ethan_Salm) May 22, 2021
