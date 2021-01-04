JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday it is investigating the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday.
The highway patrol said James Reising, 59, of Columbia died in the shooting.
According to a news release from the highway patrol, Jefferson City Police Department officers responded to 3535 Missouri Boulevard for a report of a “disturbance involving a man with a large knife” on Sunday at 11:46 a.m.
Initial investigations revealed that officers ordered Reising to drop the knife, which he ignored.
According to the release, officers feared for their safety and then fired their weapons at Reising. Two officers were involved in the shooting, the highway patrol confirmed.
Reising was struck and taken to St. Mary’s hospital in Jefferson City where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing by the highway patrol.