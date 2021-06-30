COLUMBIA - A crash involving at least two semis shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector Wednesday morning for over two hours.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Boone County Joint Communications sent an email saying both lanes of eastbound I-70 at the 128 mile marker were blocked.
Multiple crews worked to clear the area.
As of 12:40 p.m., both eastbound lanes of I-70 and the Highway 63 connector are open.
BCJC: All lanes of I70 E and the off-ramp to the 63 Connector are open.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) June 30, 2021
Crews hauled away one semi from the area around 6:45 a.m.
KOMU 8 sent reporters to the scene:
The scene on I-70 Eastbound just west of the Hwy 63 connector. Multiple semis involved. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cBaPLUz7Q5— Sterling Price (@SPriceMedia) June 30, 2021
Cleanup continues of an accident involving at least 2 semis on I-70 Eastbound near the Route 63 connector. The crash occurred approximately 1 hour ago. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rwObk3pyjW— Sterling Price (@SPriceMedia) June 30, 2021
This is a better view of the semi crash underneath the 63 connector on interstate 70 in Columbia eastbound lanes remain blocked @komuTim @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VqoNLhCMMl— Major King (@AirMajorImages) June 30, 2021
I-70 eastbound in Columbia still closed as crews work to clear a crash scene. #FedEx truck a harder "get" to remove; looks like axle compromised underneath the 63 connector. Watch @KOMUnews & @komuTim for further updates on when this is resolved. #drone pic.twitter.com/CUDSjtkBnZ— Major King (@AirMajorImages) June 30, 2021