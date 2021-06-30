COLUMBIA - A crash involving at least two semis shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector Wednesday morning for over two hours.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Boone County Joint Communications sent an email saying both lanes of eastbound I-70 at the 128 mile marker were blocked.

Multiple crews worked to clear the area.

As of 12:40 p.m., both eastbound lanes of I-70 and the Highway 63 connector are open.

Crews hauled away one semi from the area around 6:45 a.m.

KOMU 8 sent reporters to the scene: