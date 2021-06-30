Missing Person: A’marriah Lee

A’marriah Lee was last seen on Saturday, June 26.

UPDATE, 8:00 p.m.: A’marriah Lee's family members notified the Jefferson City Police Department that the 15-year-old girl has been "safely located."

Lt. David Williams thanks community members who called the department with information.

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is currently searching for 15-year-old A’marriah Lee, who has been missing since Saturday, June 26.

Lee was last seen leaving her residence in her mother's vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered in Columbia but missing from the car is a 9mm pistol, purse and stereo. 

The vehicle was involved in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Columbia on Tuesday, June 29. 

The JCPD are concerned for Lee's safety. Contact them with any information at 573-634-6400. 

