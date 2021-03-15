COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools said Monday Jimmy Hale is still on staff after the district announced he would not be the principal of John Warner Middle School for the rest of the year.
CPS Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said Hale is still a part of the CPS staff but could not tell KOMU why the change was made because it, by law, is confidential personnel information.
Hale is no longer on the JWMS directory, but he is still on the CPS district directory page.
JWMS parents received an email on Wednesday about the change.
According to the email and confirmed by Baumstark, the current assistant principal, Taylor Drennan, will now help lead the school. Jean Selby, a retired middle school principal, will also join the administrative team.
KOMU 8 reached out to CPS' Superintendent Peter Stieplemen about the leadership change on Sunday night.
"We’ve shared information with parents and staff and as you know, personnel information is confidential and protected by law," Stiepleman said. "I ask that as a school-community, we respect the privacy of our employees. Please know that there will be full administrator coverage helping out, and John Warner is in good hands with outstanding teachers and staff.”
John Warner Middle School is a new school on Columbia's south side. It opened to students this school year.
Hale served as an assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia before he became principal at John Warner Middle School. Hale has worked in education for about 25 years.