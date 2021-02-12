TOPEKA - FBI Special Agents, members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and officers with the Topeka, Kansas Police Department arrested William Pope Friday morning in relation to the violence on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Pope was arrested on federal charges of obstruction or impeding any official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Pope was taken into custody without incident.
Pope's brother, Michael Pope, was also arrested on Friday with the same charges.
UPDATE: The FBI announced Friday that two Missouri men were arrested in relation to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Michael Quick and Stephen Quick, both of Springfield, Missouri, surrendered themselves to FBI agents on Friday morning.
Both men were arrested on federal charges of entering and remaining in restricted buildings or grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds; disorderly conduct; parading and demonstrating in the Capitol building.