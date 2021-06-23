SEDALIA - Law enforcement are searching for a Missouri Department of Corrections inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon.
According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Jason M. Laird was last seen around 4 p.m. on the outer campground of the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. He was working the grounds when he escaped.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots, and his last known direction of travel west from fairgrounds.
A K-9 unit tracked him about half a mile west towards Walnut Hills before losing scent.
He may have had at least an hour and a half head start, and located evidence to suggest he traveled westbound, and is believed to have been on foot at least for a mile.
Sedalia Police say Laird is 44 years old and is from Gainesville, Missouri. He was being housed at the Tipton Correctional Facility. According to online court records, Laird pleaded guilty to first degree burglary and stealing a firearm or explosive. He was sentenced to 7 years in May 2020.
Sedalia Police said Wednesday morning that someone broke into a MoDOT maintenance shed at the State Fairgrounds and stole a state truck around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post from the Sedalia Police Department, it is possible Laird stole the truck. The department believes it could have been Laird because of the timing, according to the Facebook post.
The truck is a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Duramax 2500 with the license plate 110189M.
Sheriff Anders also posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that there was a report of a firearm stolen from inside a vehicle overnight in Hunters Ridge. The stolen firearm was a Bond Arms Rowdy .45/.410.
Anders said he did not mean to cause greater alarm but the department "cannot discount that our escapee is now armed."
Anders says Laird is likely not in Pettis, but the department "will continue vigilance."
Anyone who sees Laird or the vehicle is encouraged to keep their distance and call 911.