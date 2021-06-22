SEDALIA - Law enforcement are searching for a Missouri Department of Corrections inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon.
According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Jason M. Laird was last seen around 4 p.m. on the outer campground of the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. He was working the grounds when he escaped.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots, and his last known direction of travel west from fairgrounds.
Sedalia Police say Laird is 44 years old and is from Gainesville, Missouri. He was being housed at the Tipton Correctional Facility. According to online court records, Laird pleaded guilty to first degree burglary and stealing a firearm or explosive. He was sentenced to 7 years in May 2020.
Sheriff Anders says to all 911 if he is located and to not approach the man.