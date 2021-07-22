JEFFERSON CITY — Two people were injured in a shooting at 807 Stadium Boulevard on Wednesday night.
According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the injuries are not life threatening.
Based on descriptions of the suspect and vehicle, police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday afternoon. Officers also believe they have recovered the weapon from the shooting.
The suspect was on pre-trial release for a first-degree robbery charge from 2019. The man is now in custody at the Cole County Jail. The name of the suspect was not released before charges are filed.
The investigation is ongoing according to police.