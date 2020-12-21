COLUMBIA - A woman has died after a shooting in Columbia in the 1900 block of Juniper Circle over the weekend.
Robyn Lucas, 51, was found dead by police at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
In a press release, police say officers arrested Columbia resident Andrew Scott Lucas, 54, for second degree murder. He was a officially charged on Monday, Dec. 21, according to court documents.
Andrew was also found at the scene with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. After receiving treatment for his wound, he was later transported to the Boone County Jail.
According to CPD's Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts, the two "shared an intimate relationship in the past."
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more information may become available at a later date.