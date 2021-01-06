HALLSVILLE — A man rescued from a house fire near Hallsville on Tuesday died later at the hospital, firefighters confirmed Wednesday.
According to a news release, crews with the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Hague Road south of Hallsville shortly after 10 p.m. They were told a man was trapped inside near the back door and couldn't open it.
Firefighters went in to the home through the back door and proceeded to search the home. They found a man unresponsive in a hallway on the home's upper level. Crews got him out and started CPR before taking him to University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
No name has been released at this time; officials on the scene said the man was in his 60s.
The house was damaged by fire and smoke throughout; the cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshal's Service is investigating.