UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.: After an investigation by the Maries County Coroner and Maries County deputies, the man's death has been deemed a suspected opiate overdose.
A blood toxicology test will be taken to confirm the cause of death.
According to an updated Facebook post, the male has been identified as William Ross, 31, of Rolla.
Ross's 25-year-old female acquaintance told police she found him when she awoke from sleeping.
Police said applications for a sober living center were located in Ross's vehicle. The female said they had planned to enroll Ross in the center that day.
MARIES COUNTY — Maries County deputies responded to a death investigation on Highway H, just north of High Gate Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Maries County Sheriff, a 31-year-old male was reported to be discovered deceased in his pickup truck by a 25-year-old female acquaintance.
Deputies are currently awaiting a representative of the Maries County Coroner's Office to assist in the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is released.