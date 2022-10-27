MEXICO - Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community.
The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening.
The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday.
"Mexico Public Schools was made aware late this evening of a threat against MHS & MMS. At this time, we are unsure if the threat is credible, but it is being treated as a serious threat," the district said in an email. "Student safety in Mexico Public Schools is a top priority."
The Mexico Department of Public Safety told us they were aware of the threat and put out a Facebook post addressing the issue.
Many parents commented on the post sharing their concerns and requesting schools be canceled.
KOMU 8 News will update its coverage when new information becomes available.