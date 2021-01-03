COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl
According to CPD Jewely Clark, 12, was first reported missing on Sunday morning. According to a press release from CPD, it is believed she went missing between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of White Gate Dr.
Columbia Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jewely Clark, a white, 12 year-old female. Clark is 5'2...Posted by Columbia Missouri Police Department on Sunday, 3 January 2021
Clark is a white female who is 5'2 and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen by her father wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information of the potential location of Jewely Clark is urged to contact the CPD.
Columbia Missouri Police Department has reported that Jewely Clark has been found safe.