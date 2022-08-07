KENTUCKY - Missouri Task Force 1 will remain staged in eastern Kentucky for another day or two amid uncertainty of expected rainfall through the weekend, the task force shared on Facebook Sunday.
"The State of Kentucky will continue to hold MO-TF1 in staging for another day or two," the post read. "The task force is on alert and ready to deploy should a critical mission or any more targeted searches [arise]."
On Wednesday, the task force shared on Facebook that it had completed their missions and was preparing to return to Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters on Saturday, Aug. 6.
"MO-TF1 will spend the day tomorrow cleaning and inventorying all the equipment and repacking for their demobilization on Friday morning," the post read. "It is anticipated that the team will return to Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters around noon Saturday, August 6, 2022."
On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that the National Weather Service has extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas impacted by the flooding in the eastern Kentucky region, potentially extending through Thursday.
"There's a 'persistent threat of thunderstorms' through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding 'especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,' the weather service in Jackson said."
The task force was deployed out of Boone County on July 30 to assist with wide area search missions and targeted searches following historic flooding in the eastern Kentucky region that claimed the lives of 37 people.
The task force was initially set for a 14-day deployment and included a 45-person team, a full equipment cache for water rescue and two human remain detection dogs.
On Monday, two additional human remain detection canines were sent after a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in addition to two members deployed separately as part of the FEMA Incident Support Team in Hazard, Kentucky.