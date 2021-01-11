COLUMBIA — A mobile home located at Woodstock Mobile Home Park off New Haven Rd. caught fire Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 8:18 p.m. Sunday.
BCFPD on scene of a trailer fire at the Woodstock Trailer Park on New Haven. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/iqOEZrJjTw— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) January 11, 2021
Officials on the scene report a single occupant owner woke up to smoke and evacuated the house.
A dog trapped inside died in the fire, and officials say the mobile home is a "total loss."
The home owner said she saw smoke coming out of vents in the floor before having to leave the house.
"It was my home, that was it, it was a roof over my heard, now look at it," Ruth Ebans, the homeowner, said Monday while surveying the damage.
Eban's son told KOMU 8 News that construction crews across Columbia have volunteered to clean up what's left of the house. He said crews will be out early on Saturday morning.