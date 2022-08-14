COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF).
CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened.
Hickam said the accident was unfortunate, but minor.
"A couple of people involved in it refused to go to the hospital. They were just scratched up. We're okay," he said.
He also said one biker has a broken ankle and another is still in the hospital, but will most likely return home Monday.
Troopers first reported a crash at 9:40 p.m. Friday night
According to the CMHF president, Mary Paulsell, roughly 12 individuals and seven bikes were involved.
CMHF Director, Steve Paulsell, said troopers confirmed the number of individuals.
According to CMHF's Facebook page, this was the "first major incident" in 12 years.
In terms of changes moving forward, there will be a meeting sometime soon to discuss ideas.
Hickam is not sure, yet, about what changes will be implemented or when the meeting will take place, but he knows there are plans in the work.
"I think we're going to have it changed, the way we go around the buses, so we can get around them a little bit quicker and a little more safer," he said. "The Highway Patrol has a lot to say about [the crash] and a lot to do with it. So, we have to wait and get their input on it also."
Before bikers depart for the flight, they are required to attend a ride briefing about safety to reduce the risk of accidents.
Hickam said CMHF strives to keep riders as safe as possible.
"We have the safety team that tries to make sure that everybody stays together and doesn't get too big of gaps made and all that, and tries to be there to have, to handle any issues that might come up to help."
He also said bikers need to pay attention to their surroundings and listen to the instructions from the ride briefing to prevent accidents.
"Just try to make sure that everybody around you gets home safe, along with yourself," he said.
However, he does not believe this accident will affect the amount of riders who participate in the future.
"I think it will bring us together a little bit more, I don't think it'll impact the numbers any," Hickam said.
Paulsell said the organization will be reaching out to the veterans in the next few days.
"We're very concerned about the veterans who we know, feel like this was all their fault, because it was their honor flight, and we reached out to them to assure them that's not the case," he said.
Paulsell also said the riders are worried about the veterans. He said they are concerned the accident ruined the veterans' flight, which he said he thinks speaks to the character of the riders who do this for the veterans.
Paulsell has also ridden with the bikers before and explained the experience as very patriotic.
"Many of them have tears as they pass those buses. We've been doing this since the second or third flight out of 64. And it's very emotional for them as well."
MSHP has asked anyone with video of the crash to reach out to the agency.