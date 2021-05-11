MORGAN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers have identified the woman killed in a Morgan County crash.
The roadway on U.S. Highway 50 at State Route 5 in Morgan County was blocked from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on on Monday due to the incident.
The MSHP crash report published Tuesday identified the woman killed as Karen Overmiller, of Four Seasons, Missouri.
Overmiller, 70, was driving a Subaru Ascent eastbound when her vehicle approached a Honda Pilot from the rear abruptly. The Honda, driven by 42-year-old Jay Super, was stopped and waiting to make a left turn onto Route 5.
She then crossed the center line and sideswiped the Honda. Overmiller then struck a Kenworth tractor trailer driven by James Perkins, 77.
She continued and struck a Buick Rainer, driven by Loretta Needham, 80.
Needham had serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.
Overmiller and Needham were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.
State Troopers are concluding the fatal crash investigation on US 50 at MO 5 in Morgan County. More crash information will be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/MJfHdLuAiE— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 10, 2021