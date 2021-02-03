LOHMAN - UPDATE: Feb. 3, 11:30 a.m.: Kendall's Towing assisted MSHP with dragging the truck out of the water.
We would like to thank Kendall’s Towing for dragging the truck out of the water for us. Driving across water rushing over the road is extremely dangerous and not worth your life.#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/wuXbiYl06n— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 3, 2021
UPDATE: Feb. 3, 11:15 a.m.: Troopers on Wednesday are back out at North Moreau Creek attempting to get the vehicle out of the water.
The vehicle tried to drive through rushing water before getting stuck off Meadows Creek Road.
Corporal Borgmeyer and Trooper O’Brien are working hard fishing the truck out of North Moreau Creek this morning. This is the same vehicle mentioned a couple of days ago that tried to drive through rushing water over the road.#ColeCounty pic.twitter.com/c61Lai6DIH— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 3, 2021
UPDATE: Feb. 1. 6 p.m.: The vehicle was found unoccupied and will towed out at a later date, according to MSHP.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are attempting to remove a submerged vehicle off Meadows Creek Road in Cole County.
Multiple vehicles are attending to the scene.
State Troopers are currently trying to retrieve a vehicle found in the water on Meadows Ford Road. The road is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/uY0vLgMLzo— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 1, 2021
A black truck appears to be almost fully submerged in the water.
Crews have closed Meadows Creek Road.
