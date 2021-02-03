LOHMAN - UPDATE: Feb. 3, 11:15 a.m.: Troopers on Wednesday are back out at North Moreau Creek attempting to get the vehicle out of the water. 

The vehicle tried to drive through rushing water before getting stuck off Meadows Creek Road. 

UPDATE: Feb. 1. 6 p.m.: The vehicle was found unoccupied and will towed out at a later date, according to MSHP.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are attempting to remove a submerged vehicle off Meadows Creek Road in Cole County.

Multiple vehicles are attending to the scene.

A black truck appears to be almost fully submerged in the water.

Crews have closed Meadows Creek Road.

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

