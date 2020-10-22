COLUMBIA - MU canceled 9 a.m. classes after a campus wide internet outage Thursday.

MU sent an alert to students at just before 8:55 a.m., Thursday morning announcing that 9 a.m. classes at MU would be postponed due to a widespread technical issue.

According to a post from MU's Twitter account, technicians are working to resolve a campus wide internet outage. 

MU later announced at 9:51 a.m. that they will be postponing all classes that start before noon due to these continued issues.

The issue has now been resolved according to a tweet from MU stating, "ALL CLEAR. Technical issues have been resolved. Classes at MU will resume at noon. Report technical problems to 573-882-5000."

Tags

Recommended for you